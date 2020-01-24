RANDOLPH – A local man being transported Thursday to the state prison in Berlin made an attempt escape that included trying to steal a deputy sheriff’s cruiser; jumping into a commandeered vehicle; being Tasered; fleeing on foot; and reaching his own car, which he then got stuck on a snowmobile trail.
The incident unfolded about 11:30 a.m. on Route 2. It began with a Coos County deputy sheriff picking up Robert Howard, 33, of Pinkham B Road in Randolph, at the Woodstock Police station, where Howard was being held on a probation violation of his probation on the charge of falsifying physical evidence.
Howard, according to Coos County Sheriff Brian Valerino, was being taken to the New Hampshire Department of Corrections’ Northern New Hampshire Correctional Facility when he asked the deputy if he could relieve himself.
The deputy stopped the cruiser on Route 2 on Gorham Hill and partially opened the door to let Howard do his business. The prisoner wore leg irons and a handcuff on one wrist that was anchored to a belly belt because his other wrist had been injured a day earlier.
Howard jumped the deputy, whom Valerino did not identify, overpowered him and attempted to drive away with his cruiser.
During the ensuing struggle, the deputy regained control of the cruiser, but Howard then forcibly stopped a passing motorist and entered the rear of their vehicle. But before he could drive off, the deputy shot Howard with his Taser.
Unphased, Howard plucked the Taser barbs from his skin, according to Valerino, and bolted. The deputy, concerned Howard might try to commandeer another vehicle, kept traffic flowing on Route 2.
Valerino said Howard jumped a guardrail and made it to Pinkham B Road where he got into his own car and drove east toward Gorham on a snowmobile trail. After the car got stuck and became disabled, deputies were able to apprehended Howard.
The deputy who had been transporting Howard “did everything right,” Valerino said, adding that nothing like what happened Thursday has ever happened under his watch.
Valerino expects Howard to be charged with new offenses related to the escape attempt, but did not immediately have information about what they might be.
The incident is under investigation by New Hampshire State Police. Anyone with information can call Trooper Mike Bruno at 603-223-3796 or the Coös County Sheriff’s Office at 788-5598.
In addition to state police, the sheriff's department was assisted by Gorham, Randolph, and Berlin police, the state Division of Forests and Lands, and the state Bureau of Trails, according to Valerino.