A prominent Concord personal injury lawyer has joined the lawsuit of a Nashua man who claims a Nashua police officer slammed his head into a cruiser during a 2019 arrest.
Warren Picard needed 18 stitches to close the gash, according to a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court. In May, Picard filed a handwritten lawsuit against Nashua police. Charles Douglas, a former congressman and state Supreme Court judge, took up the case in December.
In filings, Douglas acknowledges that Picard suffers from alcoholism and “can get mouthy,” as he did on the night he was arrested.
“Whatever misdemeanors he committed while walking and drinking did not justify the use of force,” the suit reads. Pictures of a bloodied Picard accompany the lawsuit.
Nashua police said the lawsuit does not match up with reports of the arrest.
“At the end of the day, I’d be surprised if your paper would write this story based on the true facts of the incident,” said Deputy Chief James Testaverde.
He said Nashua police officers receive ongoing training throughout their career about topics such as de-escalation and the proper use of force.
The lawsuit claims Picard was handcuffed and his head was twice smashed into the plastic rain guard on the cruiser.
The suit said Picard was urinating in public and swearing.
“Mr. Picard did not pose any threat to the officer’s safety or the safety of the public even though he was calling the officer names and using the ‘f’ word,” the suit reads.
The suit goes on to say that Nashua police has a custom of condoning the use of excessive force by officers, and Nashua police officer James Ciulla has a known history of widespread abuse.
It faults the department for not implementing training, supervision and discipline that would prevent Ciulla’s use of force.
The lawsuit claims unreasonable seizure, lack of due process, first amendment retaliation, assault and battery.
According to an online case summary, no lawyer has filed an appearance on behalf of the city or Ciulla. A magistrate judge had recommended that two of the claims be dropped, but vacated that action once Douglas joined the case and filed an amended complaint.