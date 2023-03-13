A vendor sells Trump-themed merchandise in Davenport, Iowa

A flag flutters as a vendor sells Trump-themed merchandise in a parking lot a day ahead of a campaign rally by former U.S. President Donald Trump in Davenport, Iowa, U.S. March 12, 2023. 

 JONATHAN ERNST/REUTERS

NEW YORK - Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's investigation into Donald Trump's payment to an alleged mistress in 2016 appears to be wrapping up, but legal experts say it remains unclear what a criminal case against the former president would look like.

The district attorney could seek charges in coming days or weeks from a grand jury that will hear Monday afternoon from Michael Cohen, a former Trump confidant. Cohen paid $130,000 to adult-film actress Stormy Daniels in 2016 with the goal of keeping her from publicly claiming she had an affair with Trump years earlier. Trump denies the affair and maintains that Daniels was an opportunist shaking him down because of his stature and his vulnerability as a presidential candidate.