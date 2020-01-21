DOVER — Prosecutors rested their case on Tuesday afternoon in the trial of a Dover man accused of sexually assaulting a woman and threatening to cut her head off.
This is the second jury trial for Korey Dean, 27, who is charged with aggravated felonious sexual assault, kidnapping, three counts of criminal threatening and simple assault.
In February 2019, jurors in Dean’s first trial declared they were deadlocked after more than two days of deliberation. One of the jury members in that trial suggested he was personally an expert in knives and said he had personally been in a consensual relationship that included erotic play.
Public defender David Betancourt claims that Dean and the woman he is accused of assaulting were in a relationship where Dean was a dominant figure during their sexual encounters. Betancourt claims that they agreed to use a knife for sadomasochistic purposes on the night in question.
Prosecutors at the Strafford County Attorney’s Office say that on Oct. 27, 2015, Dean used the knife to terrorize the woman by telling her he would cut off her head and her tattoo.
The state’s final witnesses called on Tuesday were detective Sean Mask and Capt. Brad Gould of the Dover Police Department.
Mask was the lead investigator in the case and testified that he did not record all of the interviews he had had with potential witnesses.
Betancourt challenged the accuracy of Mask’s written notes and his statements that the phones Dover police use cannot audio-record interviews, saying the conversations could have taken place on speaker phone and been recorded.
Betancourt also challenged the authenticity of the Facebook messages between Dean and the woman, which she emailed to police.
“This isn’t a situation where you went to her computer and took photographs of the messages?” Betancourt asked.
Mask said he does not know how the woman could have altered the messages to include only certain ones.
Gould testified that he was the shift commander on the day the woman went into the police station to report the incident. He told the jury she initially did not want to press charges against Dean or get a restraining order against him.
Gould told the jury that police could not stop the criminal investigation once the alleged sexual assault was reported.
“Our department policy required us to investigate this, with or without her cooperation,” Gould said.
Dean’s trial started on Jan. 14. He will be offered the opportunity to testify on his own behalf and to present witnesses on Wednesday, starting at 10:30 a.m.
If Dean chooses not to present a defense, closing arguments will take place.
If convicted, Dean could be sentenced to up to 49 years in prison.