Prosecutors have asked a judge to revoke bail for a man accused of starting a fire at a mill building in Somersworth after he allegedly attempted to run from police last month.
Gustave Levey, 20, of Somersworth, is charged with felony arson and misdemeanor criminal trespass in connection with a two-alarm blaze on Jan. 7, 2019, at the former Great Falls Bleachery and Dye Works near Main Street. Firefighters fought the blaze for hours.
Levey was arrested in June 2019. He pleaded not guilty, waived arraignment and was released on personal recognizance.
Jury selection for Levey’s trial, scheduled for June 1, was cancelled because of COVID-19. A new date for jury selection has not yet been set.
Capt. Todd Pinkham said on Monday that on Nov. 13, officers were called to a Lafayette Street residence for a welfare check because a man was allegedly high on drugs and acting violently.
When police arrived, a man locked the front door. Officers saw a man jump out a back window and then back into the building. Pinkham said officers were eventually allowed to enter the residence and took Levey into custody.
Levey was in handcuffs and being escorted to a cruiser when he broke free, according to police.
“He made some quick maneuvers while in handcuffs and was able to get away and start running from the officers,” Pinkham said.
Levey was quickly detained and charged with escape, resisting arrest and contempt. He is being held at the Strafford County House of Corrections on preventive detention.
Assistant County Attorney Katelyn Henmueller has submitted a motion in Strafford County Superior Court asking that Levey’s bail be revoked; she described him as a flight risk.
An evidentiary hearing for revocation of bail in the arson case is scheduled for January, Henmueller said.
A second man arrested for arson and criminal trespass in relation to the mill fire, Garrett Mallock, 20, of Somersworth, is scheduled to plead guilty and be sentenced on Feb. 2, according to court records.