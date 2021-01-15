CONCORD -- An Amherst man charged last week with leaving voicemail threats for six Congressmen also targeted at least one New Hampshire state representative, claiming patriots would drag him from his bed and hang him, federal prosecutors said.
"Night, night commie (n-word)," read an email that Ryder Winegar sent to a state rep on Dec. 14.
The email was disclosed on Friday when Winegar, 33, appeared before a judge magistrate who will decide whether he will remain jailed or released on stringent bail restrictions and financial securities that guarantee future court appearances.
“I’ll do anything to get back to my family,” Winegar said at the end of the hearing in U.S. District Court in Concord.
Details about Winegar surfaced during the hearing.
Winegar is a decorated Navy veteran who teaches Chinese, invests internationally and is a stay-at-home dad. Yet he is charged with delivering messages demanding fealty to President Donald Trump and making threats laced with homophobic, anti-Semitic and racist slurs.
Winegar lives in Amherst with a wife of Asian descent and two daughters, 1 and 4.
His lawyer, Chuck Keefe of Nashua, said the family cat just had a litter of kittens, and they have bunnies in the backyard of their $339,000 colonial on a cul-de-sac.
Inside the house, Winegar kept an arsenal that included a 9mm handgun, a shotgun, a scoped Ruger rifle and a semiautomatic AR-15 with light armor-piercing bullets, said federal prosecutor Charles Rombeau.
During a warrant-authorized search, Capitol Police also found an armored vest and four magazine clips. The arsenal included 500 to 1,000 rounds of ammunition. While police were searching the property, a delivery service arrived with 10 boxes containing 50 rounds of ammunition each, Rombeau said.
After Winegar was arrested last week, a New Hampshire state representative contacted authorities to report that he had received an email threat.
Winegar has not been charged in connection with the email.
“I kind of laughed it off at the time. It was a pretty empty threat, more explicit than we usually get,” said the state rep.
The long-serving official, a Democrat, asked that his name not be revealed, given what has been alleged about Winegar.
The lawmaker, who serves on the Judiciary Committee, said perhaps Winegar -- who also owns two rental properties in Manchester -- was mad about landlord-tenant legislation.
The Union Leader obtained a copy of the email, which read: "Trump is your President, and he will be for 8 more years. You can be assured that when the time comes Patriots will pull you from your bed and hang you for your crimes. Night, night commie (n-word)."
The lawmaker, who is White, was unsure why Winegar used a racial slur.
Winegar spoke in an upbeat tone at Friday's meeting, telling his wife he misses her and asking about their children and the kittens.
His father, who lives in Barnstead, sat on the other side of the courtroom. He would not speak to a reporter.
Rombeau said that on Dec. 21, the day after Winegar refused to speak to Capitol Police and told them to leave his property, his wife drove him to the airport and he flew to Brazil.
Keefe said his client was in Brazil in connection with his investments. When he learned about an arrest warrant, he contacted Keefe, returned to the United States and was arrested at Logan Airport.
Winegar spent six years in the Navy and received the good conduct and joint-service achievement medals, Keefe said. When he left the service, he enrolled in Southern New Hampshire University and graduated with a degree in mathematics.
Winegar has worked as a Chinese-English language instructor and a real estate investor.
“For the last four years, he’s been a stay-at-home dad with a business on the side,” Keefe said.
The threatening voicemails were made in mid-December, weeks before rioters, provoked by Trump, stormed the U.S. Capitol to try to stop the Congressional certification of Electoral College votes giving the presidency to Joe Biden.
The voicemails demanded that congressional representatives get behind Trump. Many of the statements hinted at group involvement -- for instance, “We're going to drag you out and we're going to hang you by your neck to die.”
Keefe said the metaphorical “we” shows Winegar had no intention of following through on his statements.
“There is no evidence Mr. Winegar did anything to take any action in furtherance of the voicemails,” Keefe said.
But Rombeau said the threats included some individual threats: “I might have to come and hang you personally,” said one voicemail.
Rombeau wants Winegar jailed before trial, noting the chaos at the Capitol on Jan. 6.
"Nooses were at the ready," he said. If convicted, Winegar would face a maximum of 10 years in prison.
Keefe said his client shouldn't be associated with the Capitol Hill siege, as the alleged threats were made weeks before that.
After the hearing, Magistrate Judge Andrea Johnstone kept Winegar jailed. But she said she could release him under a high cash-and-property-secured bail, electronic monitoring and the surrender of family passports.
The family home in Amherst is under a purchase-and-sale agreement, and they are expected to close next month, his wife told Johnstone.
Winegar said he will live with his parents if the house sells.