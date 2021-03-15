The Lempster elementary school janitor charged with possession of child sex abuse images had guns all over his home, as well as a bag containing rope, zip ties and duct tape, according to Assistant Sullivan County Attorney Christine Hilliard.
“This is concerning behavior, this is dangerous behavior,” Hilliard said.
Christopher Ferland, 19, was arrested late last week after being interviewed by police at the Lempster Community School, which educates students from kindergarten through eighth grade. He’s charged with 10 counts of possession of child sex abuse images after police found scores of images and movie files on his digital devices during the execution of a search warrant.
While there are currently no indications Ferland assaulted children in real life, Hilliard said during Ferland’s arraignment Monday in the Sullivan Superior Court, the majority of the child sex abuse images investigators found on his digital devices depicted violent sexual assaults against infants and toddlers, and many children between 5 and 8 years old.
Jim Lewis, the SAU 71 superintendent, did not respond to a request for comment on Ferland’s employment.
Hilliard wanted Ferland held without bail.
Guerriero said his client has no criminal record, and there is no evidence he’s harmed anyone. Guerriero asked for home confinement pending trial, noting there are no minor children living in Ferland’s home. Ferland lives with his parents and grandfather in Lempster.
Judge Brian Tucker ordered that Ferland be released to home confinement, and that his parents are responsible to make sure he does not use the internet while he is awaiting trial.
Police have asked anyone with information about Ferland’s activities to come forward.