A Somersworth man who allegedly used his second apartment as a front to distribute various types of marijuana products is facing decades in prison if convicted.
Deputy Strafford County Attorney Emily Garod said on Thursday that Dylan Deraps, 27, who lives on Main Street, rented out Apartment B at 10 Depot Street, to store large quantities of vegetative marijuana and infused products.
When Somersworth police made their seizure on Oct. 11, Deraps had roughly 10 pounds of marijuana, jars marked “Holistic Wellness Consultants Salve,” wax paper with brown sticky resinous material and glass cylinders with viscous amber liquid.
Police allegedly discovered foil packages marked “Future Cannabis Infused Edibles” filled with candy strips and rings, plastic tubes marked “Edible Moonrock Graham Comets” filled with tan nuggets and loose powder, foil packages marked “Medicated Nerds Rope” containing candy, foil packages marked “TKO Edibles” containing candy, and foil packages marked “Kronic Chews” containing candy.
Deraps also allegedly had marijuana chocolate bars, marijuana cereal bars, marijuana syrup and marijuana lollipops at the apartment.
Deraps was indicted by a grand jury on Aug. 20. He faces 10 to 20 years in prison for possession of more than five pounds of marijuana, up to 87½ years for the other drug charges and 3½ to 7 years on the charge of being a common nuisance for maintaining the apartment for a drug distribution business.
Garod said Somersworth police sent the case to the Strafford County Attorney’s Office for a direct indictment so technically Deraps was not arrested. Garod said Deraps is not in jail as he awaits arraignment, which is scheduled for Oct. 29 at Strafford County Superior Court in Dover.
Garod said she could not speculate on the street value of the of drugs seized or to any previous criminal record Deraps has.
Deraps was charged on Feb. 6, 2016, in connection with possession of a controlled drug and drug paraphernalia. He was released on $2,500 personal recognizance bail after that arrest, according to Somersworth police logs.