Richard Devries

Richard Devries, 66, right, appears in court with his attorney Richard Schonfeld on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Las Vegas. Devries is one of three men arrested in connection with a shooting between members of the rival Hells Angels and the Vagos Motorcycle Club on U.S. Highway 95 in Henderson. 

 Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Prosecutors filed court documents Thursday alleging that Hells Angels members are threatening to retaliate against witnesses in a racketeering case involving a highway shooting that injured members of the rival Vagos Motorcycle Club.

“Just last week, the Federal Bureau of Investigation received credible (information) that Hells Angels members from multiple states will be traveling to Las Vegas to ‘take care of witnesses’ in this very case,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Michael Dickerson wrote in the documents.