CONCORD -- Sean Sweeney, the man whose wife and two young children were shot to death in their Northfield family home on Wednesday, is "beyond devastated" and being assisted by victim-witness professionals, a homicide prosecutor said Friday afternoon.
Homicide prosecutor Geoffrey Ward also said the shootings of Kassandra Sweeney, 25, Benjamin Sweeney, 4, and Mason Sweeney, 1 were not random. As authorities have said since Thursday afternoon, Ward reiterated that all parties involved are accounted for and that the public faces no danger in connection with the killings.
"The father is somebody we have been in contact with and who has been very cooperative and helpful in this investigation," Ward said. "He is obviously beyond devastated."
Ward, who is the chief of the Criminal Justice Bureau in the Department of Justice, appeared before a half-dozen television news cameras and reporters to discuss the case.
No one has been arrested, and no warrants have been issued, he said. The investigation is little more than 48 hours old. Like all homicide investigations, it is complex, he said.
"I've not said we know who did it," Ward said, "I said we know all the parties involved."
He also would not address some detailed questions in connection with the homicides: whether police have ever been called to the family home at 56 Wethersfield Drive, what type of gun was used, whether the three knew their killer, whether the involved parties have had a lawyer present during any questioning by police.
He ruled out any connection to the double homicide of Stephen and Djeswende “Wendy” Reid in Concord last April. Authorities have not made an arrest in that case.
He said all three bodies were found inside the family home by Northfield police when they responded to a 911 call made at 11:33 a.m. Wednesday.
Ward described the deaths as devastating, but said police and prosecutors focus on bringing the perpetrators to justice.
Meanwhile, an online fundraising effort in support of Sean Sweeney approached $25,000 as of Friday afternoon, more than twice the $10,000 goal set by Alizabeth Dawson. Dawson identified herself as the cousin of Kassandra Sweeney, 25.
"My cousin Kassandra, one of the most genuine and beautiful people you could ever meet, and her two beautiful boys were taken from us," Dawson wrote. "Our family is beyond devastated."
She asked for donations to help Sean take care of living expenses and for funeral expenses.
According to online property records, Sean and Kassandra Sweeney purchased the two-story colonial in Northfield in March 2021.
Sean Sweeney's Facebook page shows mostly photos for his children and a pitch for donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. A year ago he posted about being a truck driver on roads that are increasingly dangerous.
"We aren't moving slow for fun, and we don't enjoy it either," he wrote.