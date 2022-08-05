CONCORD -- Sean Sweeney, the man whose wife and two young children were shot to death in their Northfield family home on Wednesday, is "beyond devastated" and being assisted by victim-witness professionals, a homicide prosecutor said Friday afternoon.

Homicide prosecutor Geoffrey Ward also said the shootings of Kassandra Sweeney, 25, Benjamin Sweeney, 4, and Mason Sweeney, 1 were not random. As authorities have said since Thursday afternoon, Ward reiterated that all parties involved are accounted for and that the public faces no danger in connection with the killings.