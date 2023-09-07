Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden speaks with a guest at the state dinner for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House on June 22.  

 Tom Brenner/Washington Post

David Weiss, the newly appointed special counsel tapped to prosecute President Biden's son Hunter after a failed plea agreement, filed court papers Wednesday saying he intends to seek an indictment in the case before the end of the month - even as Biden's lawyers continue to insist prosecutors cannot file such charges.

Weiss's three-page filing to the federal court in Delaware suggests the indictment will be on a gun charge. Hunter Biden had tentatively agreed in June to admit to the facts of illegal gun possession but not actually plead guilty to that charge, as part of a complicated two-part deal with prosecutors that also involved him pleading guilty to two tax misdemeanors.