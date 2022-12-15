FILE PHOTO: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and her husband Paul Pelosi arrive for the 42nd Annual Kennedy Awards Honors in Washington

FILE PHOTO: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and her husband Paul Pelosi arrive for the 42nd Annual Kennedy Awards Honors in Washington, U.S., December 8, 2019.

 JOSHUA ROBERTS/REUTERS

SAN FRANCISCO - Paul Pelosi's voice was calm and steady as he explained to the 911 dispatcher that a man he didn't know was in his home, waiting for his wife to return.

"Okay, well, I got a problem, but he thinks everything is good," the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said on speakerphone as the intruder stood feet away with a hammer in one hand and a fistful of zip-tie handcuffs in the other.