A former Berlin police officer faces five misdemeanor charges, after prosecutors said he took photos and video of a man he was supposed to be supervising.
Prosecutors say the former officer, Philip Pelletier, 31, was still a member of the Berlin Police Department when he was told to supervise a man in a patient room at the Androscoggin Valley Hospital. The man, experiencing a mental health crisis, was waiting to be admitted to the State Hospital in Concord.
While Pelletier was supervising the man, he took photos and videos without the man's permission.
Pelletier is no longer employed by the Berlin Police Department. The New Hampshire Police Standards & Training Council revoked Pelletier's law enforcement certification in January.
Pelletier has now been charged with five class A misdemeanor counts of violation of privacy. Each charge carries a maximum penalty of 12 months in the house of corrections and a $2,000 fine.
Pelletier's arraignment in Coos County Superior Court has not been scheduled.