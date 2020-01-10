BRENTWOOD -- County prosecutors have asked a judge to give former Nottingham state representative Kyle Tasker more time in prison, charging he violated the terms of his sentence when he sent a Facebook friend request to the best friend of the teenage victim he tried to lure for sex in 2016.
Tasker, 34, appeared at a hearing Friday in Rockingham County Superior Court on a motion by the county attorney’s office seeking to impose some suspended prison time.
At issue is a friend request that prosecutors say Tasker sent to the friend of the victim last April while he was in a halfway house as part of the state prison’s work release program.
Assistant County Attorney Jonathan Cowal argued that Tasker may have sent the friend request as a way to try to contact the victim in his criminal case, who was 14 when he attempted to arrange a sexual encounter with her.
“It is clear that that was his intent,” he said.
Alan Cronheim, Tasker’s defense attorney, insisted there was no evidence that he was trying to reach out to the victim by simply sending the request to her friend.
Tasker pleaded guilty in May 2017 to five counts of possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute and four counts of prohibited use of a computer.
He was sentenced to 3-10 years in prison, but also received a 7½- to 15-year suspended sentence.
As a condition of his sentence, Tasker was prohibited from contacting the victim or her immediate family.
The former Republican legislator had served more than two years in prison and was expected to be paroled in May 2019, but he was sanctioned for violating prison rules while on work release.
According to Assistant County Attorney Kristin Vartanian, Tasker’s sanction period will end in about a month, meaning the parole board could consider paroling him soon.
But his chances for parole could be dashed if Judge Andrew Schulman rules in favor of the prosecution’s request to impose some of his suspended prison time.
Prosecutors maintain Tasker knew that the 19-year-old to whom he sent the friend request was a friend of the victim and that he would have no other reason to befriend her on Facebook. The young woman, who is also the daughter of a prison employee, testified Friday that she refused to accept the friend request.
Cronheim said Tasker didn’t know they were friends. He suggested Tasker could have sent the request because he had seen her working at the Northwood Diner. To claim he sent the request to contact the victim would be “speculation and guesswork,” he said.
Schulman didn’t appear convinced that the friend request was made as a way to contact the victim.
“I’m just not seeing intent to contact,” he said, adding it’s possible that Tasker sent it as a way to re-establish himself in the community as he prepares for his release from prison.
But regardless of his intent, Schulman told Tasker that his “judgment is awful” and that he might have a tough time when he goes before the parole board.
“You are building up an institutional record that will make it difficult for you to move out of prison,” he said.
Schulman took the motion to impose suspended prison time under advisement. He is expected to rule soon.
Tasker was arrested in 2016 during an undercover police operation and resigned from the House during his third term in office.
He also was the focus of a probe by the Attorney General's office, which found that he had used marijuana in the State House and sold it to a handful of state legislators, occasionally bringing the drug with him to Concord and distributing it there. However, the AG report said the investigation did not “uncover pervasive illicit drug transactions at the State House or among elected officials.”
