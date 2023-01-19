US-NEWS-PROSECUTORS-SOUGHT-33-YEARS-LIFE-1-LA.jpg

David Martinez appeared in Los Angeles Superior Court, where his arraignment on capital murder charges in the shooting death of a Pomona police SWAT officer Shaun Diamond was postponed, Thursday October 30, 2014. Martinez was ordered to be jailed without bail while awaiting arraignment Nov. 13.  

 Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times

David Martinez, a member of the Mongols motorcycle gang, was sentenced to 10 years in prison Tuesday after pleading no contest in November to charges of voluntary manslaughter for killing a Pomona police officer during a 2014 raid.

Martinez has already been tried twice for the killing, and his lawyers were hoping he could be immediately freed, since he has spent more than eight years behind bars. Los Angeles County Deputy Dist. Atty. Jack Garden, meanwhile, pushed for 33 years to life in prison, said Det. Ray Lugo with the L.A. County Sheriff's Department.