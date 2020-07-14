A Claremont man charged in a revenge porn case that fell apart wants his cell phone back, but prosecutors are refusing to hand it over.
Chad Boardman, 43, of 122 Mulberry St., was set to go to trial in February on two counts of dissemination of private sexual images until the state filed a motion to drop the charges. Assistant Sullivan County Attorney Justin Hersh told the court the alleged victim had stopped talking to prosecutors.
“The victim has not been in contact with the state for several weeks,” Hersh told the court.
Now Boardman is asking for his Samsung cell phone to be returned after police seized it as part of the investigation. Boardman allegedly used the phone to send sexual images of the alleged victim through the Facebook Messenger app.
“Mr. Boardman would like his phone returned to him and fails to see the evidentiary value of his phone, even if the State did decide to re-instate the charge against Mr. Boardman,” wrote Tony Hutchins, Boardman’s attorney.
Hersh, for his part, is so far refusing to give the phone back saying that it should be considered contraband under the law. Because Boardman allegedly disseminated the images using the phone it can be held by prosecutors under the contraband statues, according to Hersh.
“The initial reports and arrest affidavit, along with information gleaned during the investigation, certainly suggested that Mr. Boardman disseminated the private sexual images, that the dissemination occurred with the consent of impacted person, that said images remained on his phone and Facebook messenger, and that he likely used his phone as the means to engage in said conduct,” Hersh wrote.
Hersh additionally argues that the phone could become evidence again if the state decides to renew the charges and bring Boardman back to court.
“The statute of limitations has not expired in this case, the case may be revived at any point during the period of limitations, and Mr. Boardman’s cellular device may be relied upon as evidence at any future criminal proceeding -- subject to the period of limitations,” Hersh wrote.
Robin Melone, president of the New Hampshire Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, said prosecutors need to give the phone back.
“I can conceive of no reason why they would not return the phone,” Melone said.
Any evidence of value on an electronic device taken by police is usually extracted, meaning police have copies of the incriminating evidence, she said.
“The device is only necessary for chain of custody purposes,” Melone said.
Melone said that the alleged crime of disseminating the images can be proved by tracking the Facebook data, and the phone is unnecessary for the case.
Boardman's case made news when he tried and failed to argue that posting so-called revenge porn is protected by the First Amendment. Sullivan Superior Court Judge Brown Tucker did not agree with that argument.
The alleged victim in the case, a 37-year-old woman, went to police in January of last year after her landlord was sent the images and video by Boardman, according to the police report. The woman told police she had been in a dating relationship with Boardman for a few months in 2017, and at one point he became aggressive and threatened her, she told police.
Tucker is now set to decide if Boardman gets his phone back.