Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio

Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio at Delta Park in Portland, Ore., during a rally on Sept. 26, 2020.  

 Joshua Lott/Washington Post

Former Proud Boys chairman Henry "Enrique" Tarrio and three other members of the extremist group were found guilty Thursday of seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Over nearly 15 weeks of trial, prosecutors alleged that the Proud Boys on trial saw themselves as Donald Trump's "army." Inspired by his directive to "stand by" during a September 2020 presidential debate and mobilized by his December 2020 call for a "wild" protest when Congress met to certify the election, prosecutors said the men sought to keep Trump in power through violence.