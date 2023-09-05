Nayib Hassan, an attorney for Proud Boys former leader Enrique Tarrio, speaks to reporters outside the E. Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse in Washington, U.S., September 5, 2023. U.S. District Court Judge Timothy Kelly sentenced Tarrio to 22 years in prison for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
WASHINGTON — Former Proud Boys leader Henry “Enrique” Tarrio, convicted of leading the group that one judge called “the tip of the spear that allowed people to end up getting into the Capitol” on Jan. 6, 2021, was sentenced Tuesday to 22 years in prison, the longest sentence yet among the hundreds convicted of disrupting the peaceful transfer of presidential power.
Tarrio, 39, was convicted of seditious conspiracy and obstructing the congressional proceeding meant to confirm the 2020 presidential election as part of a riot that U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly said last week broke America’s long democratic tradition of peaceful transfers of power.
Tarrio was the last of five Proud Boys to be sentenced after all were convicted in May following a 15-week trial.
Tarrio, of Miami, was arrested and convicted even though he wasn’t in D.C. on Jan. 6. He had been arrested in December 2020 after he burned a “Black Lives Matter” flag torn down from a D.C. church during a protest in the city following President Donald Trump’s defeat. He was banned from the city as a result.
But prosecutors said he recruited people to join in a violent assault on the Capitol on Jan. 6 to keep Trump in power and messaged them “Don’t (expletive) leave” as they led the storming of the building, causing the electoral vote count to stop for about six hours. Kelly cited that message Tuesday in ruling that Tarrio still had a leadership role on Jan. 6, even if he wasn’t in D.C. Tarrio denied planning an incursion into the Capitol and gave interviews after the riot saying he did not endorse that move by multiple Proud Boys, some of whom were among the first to enter the building.
Prosecutors asked for a 33-year sentence for Tarrio, one of the most high-profile defendants who have gone to trial in the Capitol attack. But they also asked for 20 years or more for each of Tarrio’s four co-defendants, and Kelly declined to impose such terms.
The judge agreed that the convictions qualified as terrorism under federal law and increased the federal sentencing guidelines for Tarrio, Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl and Dominic Pezzola. But he then declined to sentence each defendant within the advisory sentencing ranges, saying repeatedly that “the terrorism adjustment overstates your role in the offense.”
In the case of Nordean, who was an on-the-ground leader of the Proud Boys in Tarrio’s absence, Kelly imposed an 18-year term. That was equal to the longest sentence given to any Jan. 6 defendant so far, handed down to Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes.
Last week, another Proud Boys leader on Jan. 6, Joseph Biggs, who headed the march along with Nordean, received a 17-year sentence, while members Zachary Rehl received 15 years and Dominic Pezzola received 10 years. Biggs’s and Rehl’s sentences are the third- and fourth-longest so far. Kelly last week told Pezzola, whose smashing of a Capitol window enabled the first breach of the building, “You really were in some ways the tip of the spear that allowed people to end up getting into the Capitol.”
Tarrio tearfully apologized for his actions and those of the Proud Boys, saying the police who defended the Capitol, some of whom were in the audience Tuesday, “deserve nothing but praise, respect and to be honored as the heroes they are. I am extremely ashamed and disappointed they were caused grief and suffering.” He also said he had early doubts about whether the election was stolen, but kept them to himself. “Every medium I turned to told me my anger was justified,” Tarrio said. “It wasn’t...I do not think what happened that day was acceptable.”