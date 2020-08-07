New Hampshire should stop sending pre-teens to juvenile court and make simple possession of hard drugs a misdemeanor, according to a member of a commission considering police reform measures.
Julian Jefferson, a public defender in Manchester, said the juvenile justice system is not a place for children under the age of 13. At that age, they aren’t competent to make decisions in a court, and they become caught up in a pipeline that can lead from school to prison, he said.
“I don’t see how we as a society can say that anything a child does who’s 12 should result in juvenile court,” Jefferson told the Governor’s Commission on Law Enforcement Accountability, Community and Transparency. Gov. Chris Sununu formed the commission to address issues of race and criminal justice in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.
A police official on the commission said sometimes juvenile court is the only way police can address a problem child. Some services are only available once a child enters the system, said Mark Morrison of the New Hampshire Police Association.
“We’re sort of stuck in the middle as law enforcement,” Morrison said.
Jefferson, who is a commission member and has called for elimination of school resource officers, spoke as the commission began its second phase, which is to explore the relationship of police to their community. Last week, the commission published a host of recommendations involving police department training and policies.
Jefferson said some states set a minimum age for children to be involved in the juvenile system, but New Hampshire does not. He also faulted state law for a presumption that juveniles arrested for serious felonies be tried as an adult.
Jefferson said the state has alternatives to juvenile prosecution, including Children in Need of Supervision petitions, abuse and neglect petitions, behavioral counseling and other services.
Over the last 5½ years, Manchester police have prosecuted 78 children 12 and under, Jefferson said, quoting information provided by Manchester police.
“This is not an indictment against police. They are responding to calls for service where people are asking them to bring charges,” Jefferson said.
He said about a quarter to a third of his office’s caseload deals with drug possession charges. He thinks simple possession should be a misdemeanor; possession of large amounts and drug sales should remain felonies.
Drug addiction is a public health issue, he said, and removing possession as a felony would allow police to laser focus on drug trafficking.
Morrrison, a retired state police lieutenant, said police understand that they can’t arrest their way out of the opioid epidemic. But some users don’t take advantage of treatment programs.
“You’ve got to have that backdrop, that motivation of incarceration,” he said.
The commission, which is holding meetings via teleconferencing, meets next on Monday, where it will take public comment on the relationships between police and their community. People interested in speaking or submitting written testimony should email leact@doj.nh.gov. It plans to have recommendations ready by Thursday.