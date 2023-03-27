Maple street shooting
Officer-Involved Shooting
A State Police officer gathers high-resolution images at the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Maple Street in Manchester on March 27, 2023.

A man shot and wounded by Manchester police late Sunday night had likely been racing through the downtown area and doing doughnuts on Elm Street minutes before a confrontation with police, state officials said Monday.

Waleed Al Thuwayni, 18, had also visited the Manchester police station earlier in the evening and was acting irately, according to a statement issued by New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella, whose office oversees the investigations of police shootings.

Maple Street from Valley to Auburn streets in Manchester was closed as Manchester police investigate and officer-involved shooting on March 27, 2023.
Police string crime-scene tape near the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Maple Street in Manchester on March 27, 2023.