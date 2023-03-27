A man shot and wounded by Manchester police late Sunday night had likely been racing through the downtown area and doing doughnuts on Elm Street minutes before a confrontation with police, state officials said Monday.
Waleed Al Thuwayni, 18, had also visited the Manchester police station earlier in the evening and was acting irately, according to a statement issued by New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella, whose office oversees the investigations of police shootings.
Just minutes before midnight, Manchester police found Al Thuwanyi sitting inside his Nissan 350Z, which was parked in a parking lot across Maple Street from the JFK Coliseum.
"During an interaction that followed, the adult male, Mr. Waleed Al Thuwayni (age 18) of Manchester, was shot," reads the statement issued by Formella. "Initial information indicates that a single Manchester police officer discharged his weapon during the incident at approximately 11:56 p.m."
Formella's statement said Al Thuwayni was transported to Elliot Hospital and is being treated for non life-threatening injuries.
About a half hour before the shooting, police received a call about the vehicle doing "burnouts" in downtown Elm Street. Police tried to stop the Nissan, but ended a pursuit because the car sped up to dangerous speeds in the city.
Manchester resident Ophelia Burnett posted on Facebook that she was in downtown Elm Street when a car pulled beside her and the driver told her to call the cops.
He sped through a red light, did three doughnuts then stopped straight in front of her, headlight to headlight, she wrote.
"He then speeds towards me as if he’s going to crash head on into me and at the last minute pulls to the side of me and says 'Did you call the cops?'" Burnett wrote.
New Hampshire State Police are investigating the shooting.
The Nissan, a convertible with its top down and sporting a vanity plate that reads LAMAFIA, remained parked at the Maple Street lot on Monday.
A Manchester police SUV cruiser was just feet from its front bumper, as if it pulled up to block the driver's exit from the parking lot.
About a dozen evidence cones, used by police to pinpoint the location of evidence, including spent shells, were just outside the driver-side door, as was a medical-gear bag.
No police officers were injured in the shooting.
The parking lot is in front of a shopping center that includes the local office for a Letter Carriers union and Iglesia La Esperanza, a church. It is adjacent to the soccer pitch, a soccer training facility, and the Hunt pool.
Authorities were quick to report on the shooting. About 4 a.m., both Formella and Manchester police issued media statements about the shooting, an unusual act because local police normally defer to the attorney general to make statements about a police shooting or major crime.
About eight hours after the initial release, Formella identified the shooting victim. Although Al Thuwyani was taken into custody, the release makes no mention of any charges he might be facing.
As of mid-morning, Manchester police had closed a block of Maple Street between Valley and Auburn streets to automobile and pedestrian traffic. The shooting scene was close enough to the Manchester police station that some detectives walked from the station to the scene.
Formella said names of the officers involved will be released at the end of a formal interview. In the past, those have taken several days. He said the officers involved in the initial response had body cameras, and investigators will be reviewing those tapes, as well as any other audio and video that may have recorded the incident.
Police-related shootings in Manchester are rare. One from last year remains unresolved. Manchester police and New Hampshire State Police shot and killed Manchester resident Adnan Husejnovic, 33, during a 90-minute standoff at the Mammoth Road Rite Aid.
Formella's office has yet to conclude the investigation into the Husejnovic shooting. A month ago, Formella's spokesman said the homicide unit was finalizing its report.
The head of the homicide unit, Senior Assistant Attorney General Benjamin Agati, is listed as the lead prosecutor overseeing the Sunday shooting.