A man shot and wounded by Manchester police late Sunday night had likely been racing through the city and peeling out, making doughnuts with his vehicle on Elm Street minutes before pulling a gun on police, authorities said on Monday.
Waleed Al Thuwayni, 18, had also visited the Manchester police station earlier in the evening and was acting irately, according to a statement issued by New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella, whose office oversees the investigations of police shootings.
Just minutes before midnight, Manchester police found Al Thuwayni sitting inside his Nissan 350Z, which was parked in a parking lot across Maple Street from the JFK Coliseum.
"During an interaction that followed, the adult male, Mr. Waleed Al Thuwayni (age 18) of Manchester, was shot," reads the statement issued by Formella. "Initial information indicates that a single Manchester police officer discharged his weapon during the incident at approximately 11:56 p.m."
But in an unprecedented move, Manchester police added more to the narrative, even providing an image of what responding police believed was a pistol they allege that Al Thuwayni pointed at police. It turned out to be a BB gun.
"Mr. Al Thuwayni pulled out what appeared to be a black handgun and pointed it at the officer. The officer discharged his weapon, wounding Mr. Al Thuwayni," reads a statement issued by Manchester police.
Historically, local police have relied on the New Hampshire Attorney General to initially issue sparsely worded statements to the media in the case of a police shooting or serious crime.
But both at 8 a.m. and then in the late morning/early afternoon, both agencies issued their own statements.
Manchester police said their police tactical medics rendered medical treatment to Al Thuwayni. AMR ambulance transported him to Elliot Hospital where he was being treated for non life-threatening injuries.
About a half-hour before the shooting, police received a call about the vehicle doing "burnouts" downtown on Elm Street, Formella said. Manchester police said calls came in from South Willow, Elm and Valley streets as well as other locations.
Police estimated his speeds at between 70 mph and 90 mph, and he was also passing other cars, running red lights and doing doughnuts, police said. A "short pursuit" was called off for safety reasons, Manchester police said.
Manchester resident Ophelia Burnett posted on Facebook that she was downtown on Elm Street when a car pulled beside her and the driver told her to call the cops.
He sped through a red light, did three doughnuts then stopped straight in front of her, headlight to headlight, she wrote.
"He then speeds towards me as if he’s going to crash head on into me and at the last minute pulls to the side of me and says, 'Did you call the cops?'" Burnett wrote.
New Hampshire State Police are investigating the shooting.
The Nissan, a convertible with its top down and sporting a vanity plate that reads LAMAFIA, remained parked at the Maple Street lot on Monday.
A Manchester police SUV cruiser was just feet from its front bumper, as if it pulled up to block the driver's exit from the parking lot.
About a dozen evidence cones, used by police to pinpoint the location of evidence, including spent shells, were just outside the driver-side door, as was a medical-gear bag.
No police officers were injured in the shooting. Police have charged Al Thuwayni with:
- Felony reckless conduct for the driving offenses.
- Felony criminal threatening, for pointing "what appeared to be a black handgun" at an officer.
- Misdemeanor disobeying an officer, for not stopping when ordered by a police officer.
The parking lot is in front of a shopping center that includes the local office for a Letter Carriers union and Iglesia La Esperanza, a church. It is adjacent to the soccer pitch, a soccer training facility, and the Hunt pool.
Authorities were quick to report on the shooting.
As of mid-morning, Manchester police had closed a block of Maple Street between Valley and Auburn streets to automobile and pedestrian traffic. The shooting scene was close enough to the Manchester police station that some detectives walked from the station to the scene.
Formella said names of the officers involved will be released at the end of a formal interview. In the past, those have taken several days. He said the officers involved in the initial response had body cameras, and investigators will be reviewing those tapes, as well as any other audio and video that may have recorded the incident.
Police-related shootings in Manchester are rare. One from last year remains unresolved. Manchester police and New Hampshire State Police shot and killed Manchester resident Adnan Husejnovic, 33, during a 90-minute standoff at the Mammoth Road Rite Aid.
Formella's office has yet to conclude the investigation into the Husejnovic shooting. A month ago, Formella's spokesman said the homicide unit was finalizing its report.
The head of the homicide unit, Senior Assistant Attorney General Benjamin Agati, is listed as the lead prosecutor overseeing the Sunday shooting.