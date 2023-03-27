Maple street shooting
Officer-Involved Shooting
A State Police officer gathers high-resolution images at the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Maple Street in Manchester on March 27, 2023.

A man shot and wounded by Manchester police late Sunday night had likely been racing through the city and peeling out, making doughnuts with his vehicle on Elm Street minutes before pulling a gun on police, authorities said on Monday.

Waleed Al Thuwayni, 18, had also visited the Manchester police station earlier in the evening and was acting irately, according to a statement issued by New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella, whose office oversees the investigations of police shootings.

BB gun

Police released this photo of what they say is the pistol that Waleed Al Thuwayni allegedly pointed at Manchester police. It turned out to be a BB gun.
Maple Street from Valley to Auburn streets in Manchester was closed as Manchester police investigate and officer-involved shooting on March 27, 2023.
Police string crime-scene tape near the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Maple Street in Manchester on March 27, 2023.