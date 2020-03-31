MANCHESTER - A Queen City couple are facing burglary charges after police say they were caught on video breaking into Manchester High School Central.
According to Manchester police, on March 30 officers responded to Central High School for a report of a past burglary. Various items were strewn about in some offices, items were missing, and property damage was reported, according to police.
Officers reviewed surveillance video showing two individuals around the building shortly after 4 a.m., while a second clip showed them exiting the high school around 4:30 a.m.
Through an investigation police were able to identify the couple shown on video as David Lang, 47, and Esther Oliver, 28, both of Manchester.
Both were arrested and charged with burglary. Lang was arraigned Tuesday morning, and Oliver was released on personal recognizance bail. A May 7 court date was set.