R. Kelly appears during a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on Sept. 17, 2019, in Chicago.

 Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune/TNS

A U.S. judge in Illinois on Thursday is due to sentence musician R. Kelly for child pornography and coercion, deciding whether to tack more time onto a 30-year sentence from a previous case that alone would keep Kelly in prison well into his 80s.

Kelly, 56, the Grammy-winning R&B artist, has been convicted in two separate trials of luring multiple underage girls into sex by leveraging his wealth and fame, in some case recording the abuse on video.