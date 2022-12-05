Nickolas Qunital

Two young men were allegedly racing on Interstate 93 in the Derry-Londonderry area on Saturday night when police say they exceeded speeds of 125 mph.

State police said said they clocked a 2018 Infiniti Q50 at 131 mph and a 2008 BMW Coupe at 128 mph on the southbound lanes of I-93 after they entered the highway at Exit 5.