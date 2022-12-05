Racing on I-93 leads to pair of arrests Staff Report Mark Hayward Author email Dec 5, 2022 Dec 5, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Nickolas Qunital Nickolas Quintal Show more Show less Nickolas Quintal Wyatt Adams Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Two young men were allegedly racing on Interstate 93 in the Derry-Londonderry area on Saturday night when police say they exceeded speeds of 125 mph.State police said said they clocked a 2018 Infiniti Q50 at 131 mph and a 2008 BMW Coupe at 128 mph on the southbound lanes of I-93 after they entered the highway at Exit 5.Police charged the Infiniti driver, Hooksett resident Nickolas Quintal, 20, with road racing, reckless operation, negligent driving and endangering the welfare of a child, who was his passenger.Police charged the BMW driver, Derry resident Wyatt Adams, 18, with road racing, reckless operation and negligent driving.Police spotted the two about 8:30 p.m. Police said both were arrested, bailed and ordered to appear in Derry District Court at a later date. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Tags Interstate 93 Nh State Police Derry Hooksett Mark Hayward Author email Follow Mark Hayward Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Jury begins deliberating in Trump Organization's criminal tax fraud trial Racing on I-93 leads to pair of arrests +2 Manchester police warn of rise in gun thefts Man wanted for attempted murder in Massachusetts arrested at Pelham plaza Man charged in connection with North End stabbing Man charged with second degree murder in shooting death of Jackson woman, 23 +2 Load more {{title}} Most Popular Man charged with second degree murder in shooting death of Jackson woman, 23 New London man shot, killed woman before killing himself, autopsies show Arrest made in Thanksgiving stabbing incident in Manchester Holderness man, 83, charged with voting twice in 2016 AG: Derry officers, private citizen justified in fatal shooting Thieves steal 50 Apple Watches from Best Buy storage area Man in 'Worship Satan' shirt tries taking gun from Salem cop after stealing cigarettes, police say Man wanted for attempted murder in Massachusetts arrested at Pelham plaza 'Route 91 Bandit' suspect arrested, identified as Mass. man Hillsborough county indictments Request News Coverage