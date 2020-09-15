A Dover man who threatened to cut off a woman’s head during a sexual assault has been sentenced to five to 10 years in prison.
Korey Dean, 27, was found guilty of aggravated felonious sexual assault, kidnapping, criminal threatening with a deadly weapon and simple assault by a jury at Strafford County Superior Court in January.
Prosecutors said Dean woke the woman up on Oct. 27, 2015, and threatened her with a knife as he raped her during a manic episode because he believed it was his God-given right to have sex with her, even if she did not consent.
On Tuesday, Dean attended a virtual sentencing hearing from the local jail, where he heard prosecutor Chelsea Lane tell Judge Steven Houran that the state wanted him to go to prison for up to 20 years.
“The court needs to send a message to Korey Dean that it is not his God-given right to sexually penetrate anyone against their will,” Lane said. “The defendant knew what he was doing. He knew what he was doing was wrong.”
Public defender David Betancourt said that at the time of the rape, Dean was a “deeply sick individual,” but he worked with a therapist so he could be competent to stand trial despite the fact that he is on disability for bipolar disorder.
“He could have never imagined (his mania) would have gotten as out of control as it did in the fall of 2015,” Betancourt said.
Betancourt argued for a reduced sentence based upon the mitigating factor of Dean’s mental health.
During the sentencing hearing, both Dean’s mother and stepmother asked Houran for leniency.
“He is not a danger. None of us believe he is,” Michelle Dean said.
Houran sentenced Dean to five to 10 years in the state prison with two years suspended upon the completion of a sex offender assessment and compliance with any treatment recommendations he receives.
Dean was sentenced to two and a half to five years on both the criminal threatening and kidnapping charges, both of which are suspended upon his release from prison.
On the simple assault charge, Dean was sentenced to 12 months in the house of corrections.
Since Dean was taken into custody after his jury verdict was read this past winter, he has 280 days of pretrial confinement.
Lane said after the hearing that the state continues to stand behind victims of physical and sexual domestic violence.
“We encourage victims to come forward. Their voices matter, and we will continue to zealously prosecute these types of crimes to the fullest extent of our capabilities,” Lane said.