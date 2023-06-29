FILE PHOTO: The 76th Cannes Film Festival - Screening of the TV series "The Idol" Out of Competition - Red Carpet Arrivals

FILE PHOTO: The 76th Cannes Film Festival - Screening of the TV series "The Idol" Out of Competition - Red Carpet Arrivals - Cannes, France, May 22, 2023. Travis Scott poses.  

 SARAH MEYSSONNIER/REUTERS

A Texas grand jury is meeting Thursday to weigh possible criminal charges against rapper Travis Scott and others over a 2021 crowd crush at a musical festival that left 10 dead and injured thousands, Scott’s lawyer confirmed.

Attorney Kent Schaffer said it was unclear whether the Houston grand jury would hand down a decision on Thursday. The criminal probe includes Scott and several others involved in planning of his Astroworld Festival in November 2021.