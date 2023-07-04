Day after a mass shooting in the Kingsessing section of southwest Philadelphia

A bicycle is pictured at the scene as investigations are ongoing the day after a mass shooting in the Kingsessing section of southwest Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. July 4, 2023. REUTERS/Bastiaan Slabbers

Mass shootings in Philadelphia, Baltimore and Fort Worth claimed the lives of 10 people ahead of the Fourth of July holiday, officials said, a grim illustration of the United States' decades-long failure to curb gun-fueled violence.

In Fort Worth, Texas, three people were killed and eight wounded in a mass shooting following a local festival, police said on Tuesday.