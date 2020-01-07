RAYMOND — Police are searching for two people wanted in connection with an alleged animal cruelty case that resulted in a dog’s death.
Arrest warrants related to multiple counts of animal cruelty have been issued for Matthew Jackson, 34, and Brittany Jackson, 29, police announced Tuesday afternoon.
Police said the couple is driving a gold 2010 Chrysler Town & Country van with New Hampshire license plate 4088509.
Police did not provide more details on the pending charges.
Anyone who sees the couple is urged not to approach them and to call Raymond police at 895-4747 or their local police department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.