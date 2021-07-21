A Raymond man is facing felony charges after he allegedly threatened another man with a gun before shooting him in the arm at his home in Epping.
Andrew Wentworth, 35, has been indicted by a Rockingham County grand jury on charges of first- and second-degree assault, criminal threatening and reckless conduct with a deadly weapon.
The indictments stem from the shooting on May 4 at the alleged victim’s residence. Wentworth has denied that he shot anyone that night.
According to an Epping police affidavit from Detective Michael Prescott, authorities began their investigation on May 15 after Wentworth’s ex-girlfriend informed Raymond police about the shooting while she was getting an emergency protective order, saying of Wentworth that his “behavior has escalated and his anger is out of control lately,” police said.
The woman said she went to the alleged victim’s Epping residence on May 3, along with her 10-year-old son, to get away while Wentworth was around her house in Raymond.
According to the affidavit, Wentworth showed up at the Epping residence around midnight on May 4. After the alleged victim went outside to see what was going on, the woman reported that she heard gunshots. She told police that she saw Wentworth and the alleged victim engaged in a physical struggle
“She said she saw Wentworth’s face covered in blood and started yelling, attempting to separate the two,” police said in the affidavit.
The alleged victim saw that he had been shot in the left arm, police said.
In an interview with police, he said Wentworth showed up at the residence, appeared agitated, and stuck a .45-caliber SIG Sauer 1911-style handgun in the air when he got out of the truck. He told police that Wentworth made a comment about how he was “going to die tonight” and reported a fight began after Wentworth allegedly aimed the gun at him.
The alleged victim reported said he disarmed Wentworth after headbutting him.
When he was questioned by police, Wentworth said he was the one who was attacked and said he had 17 broken bones and fractures in his face.
Wentworth said he didn’t discharge a firearm or threaten anyone and was “beat up for 10 minutes and his firearm was stolen,” the affidavit said.