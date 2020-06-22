A Raymond man who is accused of threatening his wife and child with a firearm was arrested Monday after a standoff with police who called in a local SWAT team.
Scott Marino, 36, of Old Fremont Road, was arrested Monday afternoon and charged with felony criminal threatening with a firearm and reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.
Police said the arrest followed a standoff that began after Marino's wife showed up at the Raymond Police Department just before 9 a.m. and reported that Marino had threatened her and her infant child with a firearm.
Marino allegedly refused to come out of the residence and cooperate with police after officers reached him by phone and confirmed that he was inside with firearms.
The Southern New Hampshire Special Operations Unit responded to the scene, and after negotiators made contact with him by phone, Marino surrendered peacefully, police said.
Police said more charges are likely. Bail has not yet been set.
Raymond police were assisted by New Hampshire State Police, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, and police from Chester and Fremont.