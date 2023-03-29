RAYMOND — Authorities have charged a middle-aged town resident with assaulting the town moderator during the town election.
Tina Thomas, 52, faces a charge of misdemeanor simple assault and disorderly conduct, according to a statement issued by Attorney General John Formella.
She is charged with striking a fill-in town moderator who was overseeing the local elections.
The moderator was not seriously hurt.
“There was an assault,” said Raymond Police Chief Michael Labell. Labell referred a reporter to Formella's office for additional information.
"Our Election Law Unit is actively investigating but has at this point the New Hampshire Department of Justice has filed no charges nor made any arrests in this case," spokesman Michael Garrity said in an email.
According to the office of the town clerk, moderator Wayne Welch was not working, and a fill-in, Jonathan Wood, was in charge of the town election.
The election involved a lengthy, 46-article ballot, which included questions to restrict adult-themed books in the children’s library and to withdraw the town library from the American Library Association.
Raymond was one of about 20 towns that had postponed March 14 elections because of a snowstorm. Voting on both town and school issues was scheduled for Tuesday between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. at Iber Holmes Gove Middle School.
According to online town records, a person named Tina Thomas is active in town affairs. Several times in 2022 she appeared before town selectman. She has asked that the town water supply be tested for contaminants, criticized selectmen for going behind closed doors to discuss tax abatements and challenged the legality of a special town meeting.
Efforts to reach her through her employer on Thursday were unsuccessful.
Located in Rockingham County off Route 101, Raymond is a town of about 10,700 that is roughly equidistant from Manchester and Exeter.