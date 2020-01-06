CONCORD -- One of two former counselors at the Youth Development Center in Manchester charged with raping a child in YDC custody in the 1990s later went to to work as a clubhouse attendant for the Red Sox, a team spokesman confirmed.
Stephen Murphy, 50, of 15 Crestline Circle, Danvers, Mass. was indicted last July by a Hillsborough County grand jury on 26 charges of aggravated felonious sexual assault, between Oct. 26, 1997, and Sept. 30, 1998.
Jeffrey Buskey, 52, of 12 Castlerock St., Dorchester, Mass., was also indicted on a total of 56 charges of aggravated felonious sexual assault over the same time frame.
Murphy's indictment alleges he sexually assaulted the victim, who was a boy at least 13 years old but under 18, by using his position of authority to coerce the victim.
“When we learned of the allegations against Stephen Murphy involving events that occurred prior to his Red Sox employment, he was suspended without pay from his position. We will have no further comment going forward,” Red Sox spokesman Kevin Gregg said in a statement emailed to the Union Leader Monday night.
The indictments against Buskey say he allegedly used his "superior physical strength, physical force or physical violence '' to force the victim into sexual encounters.
The alleged sexual assaults occurred while Buskey and Murphy worked as youth counselors at the Youth Development Center in Manchester and involved a victim who was a minor in the custody of the YDC at the time of the offenses, according to a news release from the New Hampshire Attorney General's office.
Based on the scope and complexity of the matter and because it involves alleged criminal conduct at a state agency by state employees, the Attorney General’s office assumed the prosecution of these cases.
The AG’s office launched an investigation of the YDC and the personnel employed at the agency, focusing on a time frame between 1990 and 2000. The investigation was launched to determine whether additional juveniles were subjected to physical or sexual violence at the YDC in this time frame, as well as whether there was conduct of endangering the welfare of a child and violations of obstructing governmental operations.
A spokesman for the AG’s office said Monday the department’s investigation remains ongoing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.