CONCORD -- A registered sex offender living in Manchester has pleaded guilty to possession and distribution of child pornography, federal prosecutors announced.
Robert Severance, 61, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court on Monday. Severance told police he portrayed himself as a 15-year-old girl, Rachel Howsen, on Instagram in order to communicate to other girls, prosecutors said.
At the time of his arrest last year, Severance was living on Chenette Street, a small residential street not far from South Willow Street. A search of his home revealed thousands of images of child sexual abuse and more than 100 videos.
According to online filings, Severance has agreed to a 15-year prison sentence when he returns to court on March 1 to be sentenced.
Prosecutors said Manchester police investigated Severance after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about a file uploaded on Instagram.
“Few missions of law enforcement are more important than protecting our children,” said U.S. Attorney Scott Murray in a statement.