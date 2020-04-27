The early release of a Carroll County inmate because of coronavirus health concerns has prompted New Hampshire’s congressional delegation to urge the courts to issue guidance prohibiting such releases.
“The last thing that a survivor of domestic or sexual violence should face during this difficult time is further abuse from an abuser who was released early from prison or jail,” the four Democrats said in a joint statement.
Terrance Perkins, 73, of Tamworth, was convicted of two counts of domestic violence criminal threatening last October.
During a trial in Carroll County Superior Court in Ossipee, prosecutor Michaela Andruzzi told jurors that Perkins threatened to shoot out the tires of a truck occupied by his wife and 7-year-old granddaughter, all the while aiming the gun through the window of the truck at his wife.
At his sentencing, Perkins alleged he was being denied need medical attention and that the jail’s showers were unsanitary.
Judge Amy Ignatius handed down a 12-month jail sentence, saying she took into consideration that Perkins had no prior criminal record and had served in Vietnam and Desert Storm. She also took into account that the victim requested no incarceration, or jail time instead of prison, for Perkins.
On March 31, defense attorney Aaron Greenlee filed a motion seeking Perkins' early release, citing his client’s diabetes, age and high risk of mortality if he contracted coronavirus. Jason Henry, superintendent of the Carroll County Department of Corrections wrote an affidavit in support of the request, saying the jail couldn't adequately protect Perkins from COVID-19. Ignatius agreed to the release earlier this month.
Andruzzi argued there was no law change or emergency order that said inmates like Perkins should be released to home confinement. She cited the violent nature of his crimes, and his “obsession” with guns.
In their joint statement late last week, U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen Maggie Hassan and U.S. Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas said: "States and the federal government should be doing everything possible to ensure that the inmate population are protected from COVID-19 outbreaks, but protecting our communities and victims of these violent crimes must be the priority.
“Courts and corrections officials in New Hampshire and all other states must make it clear that convicted violent criminals and sex offenders, who pose a threat to survivors and the community at large, should not be released,” the statement concluded.