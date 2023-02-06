Arrested last week after skipping a court date on a robbery charge, a Manchester man was allegedly at it again on the frigidly cold Saturday morning of last week.
Manchester police said they arrested Luis Concepcion, 51, about 6:30 a.m. Saturday, about 1 1/2 hours after the Speedway on Queen City Avenue was robbed.
Police spotted a car that fit the description of the robbery vehicle in south Manchester, but the driver sped away, crashing at Cilley and Mammoth roads. Police said they captured Concepcion after a brief foot pursuit.
Efforts to reach his public defender were not immediately successful.
According to police, they arrested Concepcion on Jan. 30 after he didn't show up to court to face multiple charges from last year, including armed robbery, burglary, robbery, motor-vehicle theft, theft and credit card fraud.
When he appeared in Hillsborough County Superior Court the following day, a judge released him on his own recognizance.
Under bail reform passed into law several years ago, prosecutors must show a defendant is dangerous to the community in order to have the person jailed.
Cash bail can be set to guarantee their appearance in court, but it cannot be unaffordable.
According to police, the Speedway robber told the clerk he had a gun, demanded money, handed her a bag, and she filled it. The car that Concepcion was driving was reported stolen, police said.