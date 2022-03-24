ANDOVER, Mass. — Human remains found last month in Andover are those of a Lawrence man who had been missing for seven years, authorities said.

A dog walker discovered the remains on Feb. 21 near Route 28 and Interstate 495 North, according to Essex County District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett. The man was 45 when he disappeared.

Initial speculation centered on whether the remains could be those of Harmony Montgomery, the New Hampshire girl who has been missing for two years.

In a statement, Blodgett said the Massachusetts Office of Chief Medical Examiner identified the remains as Lorne Casey. He was reported missing on April 27, 2015.

Additional remains were found in the area and an investigation continues, Blodgett said.