Blacks in New Hampshire were four times as likely to be arrested for marijuana-related crimes in 2018, the ACLU reported Monday in an nationwide survey that details racial disparities in police enforcement of marijuana laws.
The ratio of 4.1 is slightly higher than the country as a whole and puts New Hampshire 16th among the 50 states and District of Columbia, tied with the state of Alabama.
"Racial profiling among law enforcement is directly to blame for these disparities," the report reads. "Minor offenses — including marijuana possession — are aggressively enforced in communities of color while these same offenses are rarely enforced in more affluent, predominantly white communities."
The ACLU released the report on Monday, April 20. Popular culture has adopted 420 as a celebration of marijuana use, with both the date and time used by some to ingest the drug.
The Manchester Police Department will not comment on the findings, said department spokesman Heather Hamel. When asked for data about marijuana arrests, she told a reporter to file a Right to Know request. Other police and prosecutorial agencies did not immediately reply to a request from the Union Leader for comment.
The racial disparity was lowest in Carroll County, at 2.1, but highest in Cheshire County, at 13.2. The state's two most populated counties, Hillsborough and Rockhingham, reported disparities of 3 adn 5.1, respectively.
The ACLU made several recommendations, including legalization of marijuana, clemency of anyone incarcerated on a marijuana conviction, expungement of marijuana-related convictions, removal of marijuana and low-level arrests as barriers to federal funding.
The ACLU reports that there are fewer arrest for marijuana related crimes in states that have legalized or decriminalized the drug. But in 2018, 216 people out of every 100,000 were arrested in decriminalized states.
It found the racial disparity much higher in neighboring Vermont, at 6.1. Vermont legalized marijuana possession in 2018. Massachusetts and Maine, which legalized marijuana in 2016, had racial disparities similar to New Hampshire in 2018.