Manchester police are investigating a report of shots fired late Saturday night in a parking lot across from police headquarters on Maple Street.
According to Manchester police, around 10:42 p.m. Saturday officers responded to Maple Valley Plaza, located at 245 Maple St., after receiving a report of several gunshots heard. The plaza is located across from the Manchester police department, near the intersection of Maple and Valley streets.
Police reported finding several spent shell casings in a parking lot just south of the address. At this point in the investigation, police said it does not appear anyone was hit by gunfire.
The investigation remains ongoing and no further information was available Sunday.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Manchester Police Department at 668-8711, or contact the Manchester Police Crime Line at 624-4040 to provide an anonymous crime tip.