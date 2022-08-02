Tariq Alston
Tariq Alston, 20, faces a Hillsborough County Superior Court jury on Tuesday at the start of his trial. The New Hampshire court system requires jury-trial participants to wear masks.

A trial opened Tuesday for a reputed gang member who police say fired a single shot last year as his friends were under fire during a Manchester drive-by shooting in April 2021.

Hillsborough County prosecutors have charged Tariq Alston, 20, with a single count of felony reckless conduct. His lawyers say he acted in self-defense.