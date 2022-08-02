A trial opened Tuesday for a reputed gang member who police say fired a single shot as his friends were under fire during a Manchester drive-by shooting in April 2021.
Hillsborough County prosecutors have charged Tariq Alston, 20, with a single count of felony reckless conduct. His lawyers say he acted in self-defense.
Alston is accused of firing a handgun over his shoulder. He did so when running across the parking lot of Seven Days in the center city area of Manchester. He shot toward a car whose occupant had just wounded three people, one of whom was shot in the chest.
Prosecutors say they will show video surveillance footage of Alston about a block from Seven Days and running toward the parking lot. When he heard a second volley of shots, he scattered with others.
“Tariq Alston entered this situation of his own volition and fired blindly,” said prosecutor Patrick Ives, who heads the Hillsborough County Attorney’s Major Crime Unit.
But defense attorneys point out that Alston’s shot struck no one, and he was acting out of fear for his own life.
“He was running scared, that’s what Tariq Alston was doing. He wanted to let them know they could not follow him, and he wanted to let them know he was armed,” public defender Michael Hamman told a jury at Hillsborough County Superior Court.
Manchester police have yet to apprehend the shooters.
According to filings connected with the case, police have identified Alston as a member of the 9-Trey Bloods gang, which is allegedly involved in violent crimes in Manchester.
At one point, Judge Will Delker revoked Alston’s bail when he and three other purported gang associates tried to purchase a rifle and shotgun at Shooter’s Outpost. Alston was eventually released on $1,000 bail.
In September, Alston is scheduled for trial on another charge of trying to hide his gun from police about a month after the Seven Days incident.
Ives planned to call about three witnesses, and the trial is expected to take about a day.