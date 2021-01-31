Dover’s low per-capita cost of crime was highlighted in recent research by MoneyGeek analyzing data from 989 small cities and towns across the country.
“When you have people who care about where they live, it translates into a safe place to live,” said Margaret Joyce, president of the Greater Dover Chamber of Commerce. “We have a lot of programs in place to help not just the haves, but the have-nots.”
MoneyGeek is a personal finance technology company based in San Francisco, Calif. It used data from the National Institutes of Health about the societal costs of crime and from the FBI’s Unified Crime Reporting Program, according to spokesperson Doug Milnes.
Data on violent crimes such as murder, rape and aggravated assault, as well as property crimes such as burglary and car theft, were taken into account.
The median per-capita cost across the nation was $500, Milnes said. Per-capita cost for violent and property crimes in Dover was $177, as calculated by the researchers.
Estimates prepared by the New Hampshire Office of Strategic Initiatives and published in July 2020 show that Dover, the fifth-largest community in the state, is growing. The population is 31,795, up 4,911 from the 2000 U.S. Census.
Police Chief Bill Breault said despite that growth, violent crime has not risen.
“We do a lot in the prevention area, the front end of things, and that’s why we have been able to keep our crime low, even though the population has grown,” Breault said.
Breault’s biggest push for city safety this budget season will be for body cameras for officers. Those are estimated to cost $80,000 per year and typically come with a five-year contract, he said.
“I have no issues with our officers being recorded at all because I know they’re out there doing the right thing,” Breault said.
Breault’s approved budget for FY 2021 was $9,870,581, about $310 per capita.
Newer business owners downtown say they benefit from the safe environment, but it was not the first reason they chose Dover.
Two large residential buildings, Foster’s Place and Orpheum Apartments, have brought hundreds of people into downtown Dover starting in November 2019.
Erin Casey opened the retail store Erin Claire on Washington Street last May. She lives in nearby South Berwick, Maine, and chose Dover because it seemed to be an up-and-coming city that could attract business from throughout the region.
John Daniels and Nicole Nocella are chef-owners of Stalk, a casual fine dining restaurant on Central Avenue. Location was also key for Nocella and Daniels. She lives in Somersworth. Daniels and his husband live in Dover.
They said they opened their business in January 2020 to take advantage of the city’s growth.
“You still get a big-city feel, but you still get that sense of community,” Daniels said.