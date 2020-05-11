NASHUA - A city woman accused of cutting a police officer with a knife while resisting arrest faces criminal threatening and other charges, including endangering the welfare of a child, police said Monday.
Dusty Lyn Brenner, 48, of 76 Farmwood Drive, was arrested Saturday night by officers who were responding to an assistance call and found prescription methadone pills scattered on the floor of the residence, endangering her 3-year-old child, police said in a release.
Brenner threatened an officer with a knife and resisted as she was being taken into custody, cutting an officer’s finger during the struggle, according to the release.
The Division for Children, Youth and Families was contacted to take custody of the child, who was not injured, police said.
Brenner was charged with criminal threatening, second-degree assault, endangering the welfare of child or incompetent and two counts of resisting detention or arrest, police said.
Brenner was held on preventative detention and scheduled for arraignment Monday at Hillsborough County Superior Court-South, the release said.