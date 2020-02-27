A resisting arrest charge has been dropped in the case of a Stratham man who was arrested outside his residence with a knife after a fire broke out last October.
According to court paperwork, the charge against 51-year-old Edwin Aviles was dismissed on Jan. 30 and the case was closed.
Aviles had pleaded not guilty to the charge in Brentwood Circuit Court after he was arrested when police and firefighters showed up at his burning home at 1 Crestview Terrace on the morning of Oct. 24.
The criminal complaint filed in the case alleged that Aviles “knowingly physically interfered” with a Stratham officer by “pulling away” from the officer when he attempted to arrest him.
At the time of the incident, Stratham Police Chief Anthony King stated that Aviles had also refused to drop the knife and a metal object that he was also holding when officers showed up at the scene.
According to King, Aviles told officers that the house was going to explode before police Tased him to get him to comply with their orders and handcuff him.
King had also said that Aviles wouldn’t answer police when they asked if other people were inside the residence at the time of the fire.
Court documents related to a divorce petition filed days before the fire showed that his wife had expressed concerns about his mental state and noted erratic behavior that followed his arrest on a driving while intoxicated charge in Exeter on Oct. 1.
The reason for the dismissal of the resisting arrest charge was not clear Thursday.
Clerks at the circuit court were unable to locate the file despite several attempts to find it after the New Hampshire Union Leader asked to view the case. Clerks were only able to provide a one-page “case summary” showing that the charge was dismissed.
Stratham police referred questions to William Hart Jr., the Stratham police prosecutor, who could not be reached for comment.