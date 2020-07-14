CONCORD – A retired police chief urged the state commission on law enforcement accountability Tuesday to get rid of the so-called Laurie List, the secret roster of police officers with credibility problems due to past behavior.
“The Laurie List really stymies me; I don’t understand how you have this secret list of officers. You can’t keep officers on desk duty who have no credibility to be on the street to make arrests or testify in court,” said Janet Hadley Champlin, the former Bartlett police chief.
“You can’t be half in; it is a disservice to the good officers in this state to have this list.”
Champlin also urged the Commission on Law Enforcement Accountability, Community, and Transparency to eliminate a part-time police academy which certifies less than full-time officers who get only a fraction of the training that all full-timers receive in law enforcement,
“Would any of us go to a doctor or dentist that only received half of the study in medical school?” Champlin asked rhetorically.
Media outlets and the American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire have been fighting with state lawyers for more than a year over the release of this Laurie List, known formally as the Exculpatory Evidence Schedule.
The New Hampshire Supreme Court is considering the state’s appeal of a lower court judge’s ruling that did not order the entire list be disclosed, but found the files on these officers were not “personnel records” automatically exempt from the state’s Right-to-Know Law.
In forming this commission last month, Gov. Chris Sununu said he supported releasing the identity of officers on that list once misconduct cases against them have been resolved.
In her 30-year career, Champlin worked for 20 years with the Portsmouth Police Department, ending as captain of the detectives division who led investigations of officers for misconduct.
“I worked with some officers over the years that never should have been hired in the first place and I worked with some who were exemplary and became mentors to me,” Champlin said.
She said this private list of officers with misconduct issues only breeds mistrust among the public.
“I know of no other profession where there is a secret list like this. They should be fired; there should absolutely be no place in law enforcement for them,” Champlin said.
A dozen reforms proposed
She made 12 suggestions for reforms including a civilian review board to investigate all police uses of deadly force, mandatory training on ethics and racial bias and recruitment policies to promote diversity.
Former U.S. Marshal and longtime Goffstown Police Chief Stephen Monier said the solution lies in amending the state’s Right-to-Know Law regarding all public employee personnel files.
“We have to afford due process to those who are accused, but after adjudication of a criminal or administrative nature, if we shine the light of day on these cases, this would go a long way to improving accountability,” said Monier who served on the national accreditation commission on the certification of police.
Another proponent to make the Laurie List public was Linda Wojas of Derry, the mother of convicted murderer Pamela Smart.
“I have been asking for the Laurie List (to become public) for years and years, well before it became embroiled in the court system,” she said.
Former Nashua Police Officer Anthony Pivero spoke about his long battle with his former employer. As the former head of the police union, Pivero said multiple, unfounded complaints were brought against him by citizens that remained in his personnel file.
Pivero sparked some controversy with his remote testimony when, speaking about the low minority population in Nashua, he was heard referring to “dark” people.
Ahni Malachi, executive director of the New Hampshire Commission for Human Rights, objected to the term.
“You had better apologize for making such a statement. I am very troubled by this,” she said.
Denied using derogatory term
Pivero denied making the remark which Attorney General Gordon MacDonald said he also heard.
“I did not use that term dark people at all,” Pivero said, blaming it on the poor audio connection from his computer.
“My reference to any person of color would have been black. I apologize if that is what you had heard."
Matt Simon with the Marijuana Policy Project said the panel should recommend lawmakers legalize recreational use of pot.
"Cannabis legalization is essential to improving police-community relations," Simon said.
The commission has until July 31 to complete its work, though MacDonald said Tuesday the panel may ask for a “brief extension” as long as it shows progress on a plan to complete its work.
Along with training policies, the commission is charged with making recommendations on a statewide system for reporting all incidents of police misconduct and an examination of relationships between law enforcement agencies and their local communities.