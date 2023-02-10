Steven C. McCraw

Steven C. McCraw, Director and Colonel of the Texas Department of Public Safety, speaks during a news conference about the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 27, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. 

 Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images/TNS

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety will not be disciplining any more of its officers over the botched police response to the Uvalde school massacre, agency officials said Thursday.

The remaining four officers who had been under review were cleared of wrongdoing, according to communications director Travis Considine, and the department’s internal investigation is now complete.