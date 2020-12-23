Dartmouth College has revised its sexual assault statistics to show that more incidents happened in 2018 than originally reported, but that incidents declined in 2019.
After a more than two-month delay, the college released its Clery Act report last week.
Named for Jeanne Clery, the Lehigh University student raped and murdered on campus, the Clery Act requires all colleges and universities that accept federal financial aid to collect data on crime that is reported on campus, and make that information available to the public. The report is typically due Oct. 1. Dartmouth cited COVID-19 related complications for the delay.
The changes were the result of “a proactive assessment and review of our compliance program, which was carried out during the course of this year,” said Director of Safety and Security Keiselim Montas.
In the report with the revised statistics, the college said there were four more rapes on- and off-campus in 2018 than previously reported — 39 vs. 35. The 2020 report found that there were 33 rapes on- and off-campus in 2019.
The biggest change, however, is in the way the school reports domestic and dating violence. In past years, Dartmouth reported these incidents separately with one field listing dating violence and another listing domestic violence. This year, the school is reporting all such incidents as domestic violence.
In 2019, the school reported one incident of dating violence in 2018, and three incidents of domestic violence for a total of four incidents. The 2020 report lists a total of eight domestic violence incidents, including dating violence, took place in 2018.
For the 2020 report, the school states there were a total of 14 domestic violence incidents in 2019. Stalking is up as well, with 11 reported cases in 2019, and eight in 2018.
Liquor law violations also dropped from 49 in 2018 to 37 in 2019.
The number of liquor violations that resulted in the school’s own disciplinary action went from 275 cases in 2018 to 249 in 2019.
All colleges and universities were given until Dec. 31 to publish the Clery Act reports this year because of the pandemic.
For example, University of New Hampshire published its report on Sept. 29. Plymouth State University published its report on Dec. 9.