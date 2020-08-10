Conservation officers say a Rhode Island man faces charges of speeding and endangerment after rolling an OHRV in Pittsburg Monday, seriously injuring himself and a passenger.
Around 3 p.m. Monday, rescue personnel were called to the Hidden Acres connector trail in Pittsburg for a report of an OHRV crash with two people injured.
According to conservation officers, Kevin King, 38, of West Greenwich, RI, was attempting to pass a slower-moving ATV on a straight section of trail when he lost control of the UTV he was operating. King’s machine went off the opposite edge of the trail and into a drainage ditch where it traveled a significant distance, rolled over onto its roof and came to rest against a large tree, officials said.
King and a passenger, identified as Joyce King, 69, also of West Greenwich, RI, each suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of the crash.
Kevin and Joyce King were transported out to US Route 3 by a rescue ATV and trailer, then taken by ambulance to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital for treatment.
Officials said Kevin King was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the rollover, but Joyce King wasn’t restrained. Neither were wearing helmets at the time of the crash, officials said.
The operator of the ATV that was being passed was able to avoid a crash, and neither she or a young passenger were injured.
Kevin King was charged by conservation officers with operating an OHRV at an unreasonable speed, collision resulting; and operating an OHRV in a manner so as to endanger any person.