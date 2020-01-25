RINDGE — A convenience store clerk shot at two masked men Friday night after he was stabbed during an armed robbery, according to police.
Police say the clerk was rushed to nearby Heywood Hospital in Gardner, Massachusetts with a stab wound to his abdomen. Police describe his injuries as non-life threatening.
The incident happened about 9:30 p.m. Friday at a convenience store close to the Massachusetts border, according to police. Two masked men armed with a knife and a handgun entered the store, jumped the counter and attacked the clerk, they said.
As the two robbers ran out with an undisclosed amount of cash, the clerk shot at them but it is unknown if the clerk was able to hit either. New Hampshire State Police brought a K-9 search dog to the scene to seek the bandits, but they remain on the loose.
This the second time in two weeks that a New Hampshire border store has been robbed by armed thieves in masks, according to police.
Three men wearing masks, brandishing knives and a handgun, entered the State Line Convenience Store in Fitzwilliam on Jan. 15. The suspects in that case rushed into the store and jumped the counter, similar to the Ring incident, according to police.
The men seen in the Rindge incident were wearing similar masks to the men who robbed the Fitzwilliam store.
Anyone with information can call Sgt. Rachel Malynowski at 899-5009 ext 15.