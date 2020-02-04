JAFFREY — A Rindge man is facing a felony indecent exposure charge, accused of performing a sex act on himself at Sandy Beach in Jaffrey on Sept. 22, according to court records.
According to the indictment, Jeffrey W. Goodwin, 32, of 23 Country Meadow Drive in Rindge was recently indicted on one count of indecent exposure/sex act with a child younger than 16 present.
Goodwin is charged with a Class B felony and faces a sentence of up to three and a half to seven years in state prison.
Goodwin is currently free pending his arraignment set for later this month in Cheshire Superior Court in Keene.
Sandy Beach became the center of some negative attention for local officials last year. Police calls over the summer prompted a change in town policy. Last year, selectmen cited troubles at the beach as one of the reasons for a new alcohol ban on town beaches. While alcohol consumption was already banned on town property, the public beaches had fallen into a legal loophole, which is now closed.