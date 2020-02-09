RINDGE -- Police Chief Daniel Anair is tired of dealing with tire fires, a regular problem for the town that Anair said is going to get someone hurt.
“How have we as a community gotten to the point where this is considered acceptable behavior?” Anair wrote.
Rindge sees vandalism every year in the fall as part of a tradition that Anair would like to see expire. The police station is regularly vandalized, and the town common has been toilet papered and the road strewn with trash as part of the October mischief. There are tire fires, and one year a sofa fire, set in the road.
“At what point does this 'harmless' act become something more than what it is portrayed as? It is always nothing, until it is,” Anair wrote.
It’s the tire fires set in the roads that had Anair take to social media this week to vent about the practice, and promise serious criminal charges for those who engage in it. It is a constant and dangerous problem, he said.
Anair said the final straw for him came on Jan. 24 when a store clerk at the North of the Border convenience store was stabbed during an armed robbery. That night, police were forced to leave the scene of the investigation twice because of tire fires set elsewhere in town.
“Here, we have a major incident in town and all of the department resources going toward solving this but now we have to divert services to deal with a completely senseless act,” Anair wrote. “Services of both the police and fire are taken to opposite ends of town causing unnecessary response.”
Police officers and firefighters responded to 14 tire fires in 2019, Anair wrote. One incident saw two people sustaining damage to their cars because of the fires, when drivers were forced to swerve out of the way of a flaming pile of tires, he stated.
“Imagine, your family is traveling home with your young child sleeping in the back seat. You see something in the road, but it is dark (as almost every tire fire is after dark) you are trying to see what it is -- animal, vehicle -- what is it?” Anair wrote. “You realize it is debris of some sort, you jam on the brakes and try to avoid it but strike it causing damage to your car. You get out and call for help and when the dispatcher asks what you struck in the road, you realize it was a pile of tires stacked in the middle of the travel lane in the road.”
Anair said the practice cannot continue to be tolerated by people in town, and whoever lights a tire fire can be charged with arson and vandalism. He said the fires need to stop before someone gets seriously hurt.